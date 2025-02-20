Whitecap Resources, Inc. (SPGYF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Whitecap Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:SPGYF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Grant Fagerheim - President and CEO

Joey Wong - VP, West Division

Chris Bullin - VP, East Division

Thanh Kang - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Davis - Raymond James

Matt McNary - Haywood Securities

Operator

And I would like to turn the conference over to Whitecap's President and CEO, Mr. Grant Fagerheim. Please go ahead, sir.

Grant Fagerheim

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. There are five members of our management team here with me today. Our Senior Vice President and CFO, Thanh Kang; our Senior Vice President, Business Development, Information Technology, Dave Mombourquette; our Senior Vice President, Production and Operations, Joel Armstrong; our Vice President of our West Division, Joey Wong; and our Vice President, East Division, Chris Bullin.

Before we get started today, I would like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory that we set forth in our news release issued yesterday afternoon.

2024 was an exceptional year in all areas of our business. The execution of our $1.1 billion capital program delivered production results that consistently exceeded our expectations providing four guidance increases throughout the year. These results not only validate the strength of our asset base, but also the result of our personnel along with our ability