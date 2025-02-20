Corporación América Airports: Accelerating Traffic Growth To Power Next Leg Higher

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Corporación America Airports remains undervalued despite a significant rally, and increasingly strong traffic reports are set to power further gains in 2025.
  • The company's profitability metrics have become significantly better over the past few years, which is not yet reflected in its valuation.
  • The stock trades at about 10x earnings and 7x EV/EBITDA, which is too cheap given its double-digit growth potential.
  • Argentina's economic reforms under President Milei further bolster CAAP's investment appeal.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) is one of the world's leading private airport concession holders. It operates 52 airports spanning South America, Europe, and Eurasia.

The company got its start in 1998 when it won the AA2000 concession in Argentina, which gave it the right to manage most of Argentina's leading airports. It controls these airports, including both major Buenos Aires ones, through 2038. It has also since added airport operations in Brazil, Italy, Armenia, Ecuador, and Uruguay. It's also seeking potential expansion opportunities in additional markets, such as Nigeria and Angola.

I have been a proponent of CAAP stock dating back to 2020 when I highlighted that its liquidity position was better than the market was giving it credit for, thus making it likely to survive the global travel shutdown. CAAP stock has since rallied from $2/share at that point to almost $20 per share today.

Even after the huge move, however, I remain convinced that the stock remains substantially undervalued. Here's why I see CAAP stock as a strong buy today.

Strong Traffic Growth And Increased Profitability

I recently highlighted how Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) has seen its traffic inflect sharply higher over the past quarter. As recently as November 2024, OMAB had been comping negative traffic year-over-year, but that has now surged to 9.9%-plus as of January 2025. It was understandable to think that this dynamic was somewhat unique to the Mexican market as Mexico's leading carrier, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), was hit especially hard by the Pratt & Whitney engine defects.

However, CAAP is now reporting a similarly vigorous turn in its traffic data. Here's a table showing the company's air traffic by country in January 2025 as compared to January 2024:

Jan'25

Jan'24

% Change

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.6K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAAP,OMAB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News