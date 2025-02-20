Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lukas Hartwich - EVP, Finance

Rick Matros - CEO, President & Chair

Talya Nevo-Hacohen - CIO, Treasurer & EVP

Mike Costa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Farrell Granath - Bank of America

John Kilichowski - Wells Fargo

Michael Griffin - Citi Research

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Georgi Dinkov - Mizuho

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Richard Anderson - Wedbush

Alec Feygin - Baird Equity Research

Michael Stroyeck - Green Street

Aaron Hecht - JMP Securities

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the 2024 Sabra Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Lukas Hartwich, EVP, Finance. Mr. Hartwich, please go ahead.

Lukas Hartwich

Thank you, and good morning.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements in our comments and in response to your questions concerning our expectations regarding our future financial position and results of operations, including our earnings guidance for 2025 and our expectations regarding our tenants and operators and our expectations regarding our acquisition, disposition and investment plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as in our earnings press release included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K we furnished