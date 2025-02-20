Reliance, Inc. (RS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Orlando - ADDO Investor Relations

Karla Lewis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Koch - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Arthur Ajemyan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Englert - Seaport Research Partners

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mike Harris - Goldman Sachs

Alex Hacking - Citi

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Reliance Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Kim, please go ahead.

Kimberly Orlando

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thanks to all of you for joining our conference call to discuss Reliance's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. I am joined by Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A recording of this call will be posted on the Investors section of our website at investor.reliance.com. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosures included in our earnings release issued yesterday and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. The reconciliations of the adjusted numbers are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation part of our earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Karla Lewis, President and CEO of Reliance.

Karla Lewis

Thanks, Kim. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Collectively, the Reliance businesses demonstrated resilience in 2024 as strong execution of our model and strategy once