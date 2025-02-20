American States Water Company (AWR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 20, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Sprowls - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eva Tang - Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American States Water Company Conference Call discussing the company’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results. [Operator Instructions] The call is being recorded. If you would like to listen to the replay of this call, it will begin this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and run through February 27 on the company’s website, www.aswater.com. The slides that the company will be referring to are also on the website. This call will be limited to an hour.

Presenting today from American States Water Company are Bob Sprowls, President and Chief Executive Officer and Eva Tang, Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of any outcomes financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon them.

Forward-looking statements are subject to estimates and assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Listeners should review the description of the company’s risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made on this conference call speak only as of the date of this call and except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.