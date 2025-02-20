Broadcom Is Threatening AMD's Data Center Opportunity

Summary

  • After divesting its chip-manufacturing fabs, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. partnered with TSMC, allowing it to leverage cutting-edge manufacturing technology without bearing massive CapEx and R&D costs, initially giving AMD an edge over Intel.
  • Intel has started using TSMC for certain products, closing the manufacturing gap. Meanwhile, a rumored Broadcom bid for Intel’s chip design business could create a new fabless competitor.
  • Broadcom is helping AMD customers design proprietary AI chips, potentially eroding AMD’s future data center and AI market share.
  • AMD is still growing at a healthy rate, but slower than Nvidia and Broadcom.
  • The company’s hefty stock-based compensation has led to significant share dilution, and is one important reason to be cautious with non-GAAP earnings.

Nvidia Corporation, AMD Company and Intel Corporation. Leading brands in semiconductor

Robert Way

Real men have fabs. - AMD founder Jerry Sanders.

For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), losing its fabs that its founder cherished so much appears to have been an enormous blessing in disguise. Ironically, the company now

