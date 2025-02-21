Precision Drilling: Accelerating Capital Returns Should Put A Floor On The Stock

Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Precision Drilling Corporation underwhelmed in its Q4-2024 report.
  • The company did deliver on its debt reduction target and cash flow should start flowing increasingly in the direction of shareholders.
  • We go over the numbers and tell you how we are playing this.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Drone View Of An Oil Or Gas Drill Fracking Rig Pad With an Overcast Sky

Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

All values are in CAD. Prices refer to the TSX traded stock and not the one on the US side.

In our inaugural coverage of Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX:PD:CA) (NYSE:PDS), we gave a brief history of

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members.

This article was written by

Trapping Value
45.02K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We have a short position in PLTR.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PD:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PD:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDS
--
PD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News