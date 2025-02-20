Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference (Transcript)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference February 20, 2025 1:50 PM ET

Dave Gitlin - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Rednor - Vice President-Investor Relations

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Andrew Kaplowitz

And again, we are very excited to have a Carrier Corporation with us today. We've got Dave Gitlin, who is the CEO of Carrier. We also have Mike Rednor, who is the VP of Investor Relations.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Kaplowitz

Dave, as I come over to you, may be just the first question is like, Carrier has been through a very significant amount of change as you know over the last several years since you've been CEO. Maybe talk about, how you've been able to navigate this change? Where the portfolio is now? Are you happy with it? Are you -- where you envisioned being at this point?

Dave Gitlin

We could not be happier with the portfolio. We find that a, we're focused, but we -- within that focus that balance, because we know not every single vertical or geography within HVAC-R is going to be strong every year. But we like our exposure to obviously North America resi light commercial and commercial globally. We like our exposure to resi light commercial in Europe, which I'm very confident will continue -- will grow and will grow strong over time. We like our aftermarket piece. We like that we're expanding into the system. So we're very pleased with the portfolio.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Very nice. And then Dave, maybe just let's get it out of the way now. Any update on sort of near-term dynamics around orders. I know you reported very recently, but I think investors are going to watch Q1 US resi orders in particular, but also US light commercial orders tend