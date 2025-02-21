EWK: Not A Washout, But Not Very Compelling Either

Feb. 20, 2025 7:56 PM ETiShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK)EWK, EWD
The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Belgium ETF offers exposure to 38 Belgian stocks (mainly mid-caps).
  • Belgium's risk-adjusted return track record is not very compelling, while it has lagged Swedish equities both over the long-term as well as short-term.
  • Belgian GDP growth, which appeared to be trending higher from the lows of Q3-23, looks to have topped out, with the current year's forecasts coming across as quite bland.
  • EWK's holdings are poised to deliver unremarkable earnings growth, and don't justify the 14x P/E it is priced at.
  • However, the risk-reward on the charts looks quite favorable.

Flag of Belgium

Kutay Tanir

ETF Characteristics

With only around $10m in AUM, the iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) isn’t likely to win any popularity contests. However, despite its meagre size, it’s worth noting that it isn’t a spring chicken, but is rather something of

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News