14 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King

Dividend Derek
23.32K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • S&P Global extends its 52-year dividend growth streak with a 5.5% increase, highlighting financial health and stability.
  • My strategy focuses on stocks with consistent dividend growth and outperforming benchmarks, aiming for long-term wealth accumulation.
  • I use data from U.S. Dividend Champions and NASDAQ to identify companies with at least five years of dividend growth.
  • SCHD and Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund are my preferred ETFs for broad U.S. equity and REIT exposure, respectively.

financial Expert

patpitchaya

Welcome back for another edition of upcoming dividend increases. Let's look at some highlights:

  • Dividend King S&P Global extends its 52-year dividend growth streak with a 5.5% increase.
  • Four companies have increases over 10%.
  • The average streak length

This article was written by

Dividend Derek
23.32K Followers
Derek is an individual investor seeking to navigate the investment world to provide a wealthy and stable retirement for his family. He aims to help fellow investors, notably younger investors, establish a plan to produce a growing income stream. Derek holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from the University of Delaware and lives with his wife and two children.Derek created and operates customstockalerts.com. It's a suite of utilities for investors to stay on top of all their stocks. Pick a company you're interested in, pick an alert type (price, dividend yield, PE, etc.) and a value. You'll get a text or email (your choice) when your value hits. Also, get alerts for upcoming dividends, including increases (works for stocks and ETFs). Use it as a chance to buy and collect the dividend!Come check me out at customstockalerts.com!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RNP, SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BC--
Brunswick Corporation
RDN--
Radian Group Inc.
MUSA--
Murphy USA Inc.
PAG--
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
RHI--
Robert Half Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News