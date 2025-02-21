We are now five years removed from the S&P 500's peak before the swift and briefly painful 34% COVID crash. February 19, 2020, was not an eventful session, and many investors had turned convinced that equities would largely look beyond the novel coronavirus. That of, course, proved
Exelon: Why I See Upside This Year
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on Exelon Corporation due to its attractive valuation, steady earnings trajectory, and bullish technical chart.
- EXC's Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beat expectations, and revenue of $5.5 billion showed a slight increase, reinforcing positive sentiment.
- Despite underperforming the S&P 500, EXC's anticipated EPS growth of 5-7% and a potential 10% price increase offer a decent margin of safety.
- Key risks include regulatory changes, high capex, interest rate exposure, and natural disaster risk, but the technical outlook remains strong with a bullish breakout target of $50.
