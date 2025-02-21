Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 19, 2025 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Sansom - Investor Relations

Anthony Rechichi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Shannon Sinha - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Regis Resources Half Year Results. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Beyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Jim Beyer

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for the Regis Resources December 2024 Half Year Financial Results. I'm joined this morning by our CFO -- with our CFO, Anthony Rechichi; and our Head of Investor Relations, Jeff Sansom.

On this call, we'll be referring to various slides that are in the pack that was released earlier this morning. And if you don't have it, the document can be downloaded from our website or from the ASX. But firstly, looking at safety, Regis has continued to deliver safe and profitable ounces. And in the first half of the year, our lost time injury frequency rate, a key safety outcome measure, was 0.4 and remained well below the industry averages reported by the MERS of the Department of Mines here in WA.

Now if we look at Slide 3, this is a great slide that highlights the significant financial turnaround that we've made since this time last year. What a difference 12 mates can make with a great team. Running down the list of financial results, we're very pleased with the significant step-up in earnings, profitability and cash generation. Across our assets, we've seen solid and consistent operational performance, which we expect to continue into the second half of