AEye, Inc. (LIDR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Fisch - CEO

Conor Tierney - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Casey Ryan - WestPark Capital

Jesse Sobelson - D. Boral Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Gail and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the AEye Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now turn the conference over to Jeremy Apple [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining AEye's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Matt Fisch, Chief Executive Officer; and Conor Tierney, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, AEye announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. A copy of this press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements as defined in the securities laws and regulations of the United States with reference to future events, operating results, or performance and are based on our current expectations and assumptions. Any forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

You can find more information about the risks, uncertainties, and other factors in the reports AEye filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent periodic report.

The statements to be made are as of today only, and AEye does not intend to update any forward-looking statements regardless of any new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be