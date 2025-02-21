Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) Q4 2024 Pre-Recorded Call (Transcript)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Q4 2024 Pre-Recorded Call February 20, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Howard Friedman - CEO

Ajay Kataria - CFO

Joining me on the call today are Howard Friedman, CEO; and Ajay Kataria, CFO.

Howard Friedman

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. 2024 was a year of growth and strong performance. For the full year, we drove share gains in the salty snack category, led by our Power 4 brands, significantly enhanced our distribution efficiencies, gained value and volume share in our expansion geographies and volume share in our core geographies, delivered accelerated productivity cost savings, and were able to improve our balance sheet flexibility.

I'd like to take a moment to discuss changes we are making