Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Kathol - VP, IR

Robbert Rietbroek - CEO

David Hass - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

David Shakno - William Blair

Andrew Strelzik - BMO

Drew Levine - JPMorgan

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning. My name is Marissa, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Primo Brands Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I'll now turn the call over to Jon Kathol, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Jon Kathol

Welcome to Primo Brands Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. All participants are currently in listen-only mode. The call is being webcast live on Primo Brands' website at ir.primobrands.com and will be available there for playback.

This conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future financial results and operational trends, estimated synergies, impacts from economic factors, our recent refinancing efforts and other matters. These statements should be considered in connection with cautionary statements and disclaimers contained in the safe harbor statements in this morning's earnings press release and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The company's actual performance could differ materially from these statements and the company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures discussed during the call with the most comparable measures in accordance with GAAP when the data is capable of being