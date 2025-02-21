MP Materials Corp. (MP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Martin Sheehan - Head, Investor Relations
Jim Litinsky - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Corbett - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal - Founder & Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Matt Summerville - DA Davidson
Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank
Greg Jones - BMO
Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley
Bill Peterson - JPMorgan
Ben Kallo - Baird
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies
Leanne Hayden - Canaccord
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the MP Materials Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We ask that you please hold all questions until the completion of the formal remarks, at which time, you'll be given instructions for the question-and-answer session. Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.
With that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin Sheehan, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Sheehan, you may begin.
Martin Sheehan
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the MP Materials fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
With me today from MP Materials are Jim Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Rosenthal, Founder and Chief Operating Officer; and Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are subject to various assumptions and caveats. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation, earnings release, and in our SEC filings.
In addition, we have included some non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's earnings release and the appendix to today's slide presentation. Any reference in our discussion to
- Read more current MP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts