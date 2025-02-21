YieldMax's single stock options funds aimed to capture premiums from selling covered calls on individual companies like Tesla rather than indices like the S&P 500 has made a tremendous impact in the income ETF space. Multiple ETFs from YieldMax
MSTY Vs. MSTY:CA: This Is Not A YieldMax Canadian Replica
Summary
- MSTY's ~130% distribution yield has helped the fund generate over $2.28B in AUM and inspired multiple fund companies to launch their own funds such as Harvest's MSTY:CA.
- Canadian investors need to beware that MSTY:CA and MSTY have fundamentally different strategies that'll lead to different results.
- MSTY uses a synthetic covered call strategy selling MSTR calls and credit spreads covering 100% of its portfolio.
- MSTY:CA, on the other hand, holds MSTR directly and sells calls on up to 50% of its portfolio.
- Canadians focused exclusively on income and harvest MSTR's volatility are better off investing in YieldMax's MSTY.
