Skechers (NYSE:SKX) released 4Q24 results, posting double-digit topline growth and achieving a 10% operating margin. The company’s U.S. wholesale business grew 31% YoY, benefiting from a restocking cycle at retailers. International sales also performed well, except for China, where the company probably is losing market
Skechers Is Gaining Global Share While Building Performance But Trades At 12x P/E, It's A Buy
Summary
- Skechers posted strong 4Q24 results with 12% revenue growth and a 10% operating margin for the year, driven by U.S. wholesale restocking and robust international sales.
- Despite cyclical margin risks, Skechers is attractive at a 12x forward P/E, with potential for margin expansion through performance-driven pricing.
- Key risks include declining market share in China, rising inventories, and higher effective tax rates due to OECD global minimum tax laws.
- With a $55 adjusted share price and 12.5x forward P/E, Skechers is a Buy, given its market share gains and growth potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SKX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.