In 2024, one of the hottest sectors outside of tech was the restaurant space, as investors snapped up stocks in fast-casual chains that demonstrated tremendous growth. Expectations have risen across the sector, particularly for the companies that showcased
Wingstop: With Sharp Deceleration In Same-Store Sales, A Correction Is Beginning
Summary
- Shares of Wingstop slid ~15% after reporting a rare Q4 earnings miss.
- Same-store sales growth decelerated sharply to 10% y/y (from 21% in the previous quarter), and is expected to decline to the low/mid-single digits in FY25.
- Macro conditions and price increases risk alienating customers, while secular trends towards healthier eating challenge Wingstop's market position.
- Wingstop's ~60x forward P/E looks at heavy risk. Its primary distinguisher versus peers was its rapid same-store sales growth. With this distinction gone, its premium will vanish.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.