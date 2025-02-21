Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Laura Campbell - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations & Marketing

Victor Coleman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Lammas - President

Harout Diramerian - Chief Financial Officer

Art Suazo - Executive Vice President, Leasing

Conference Call Participants

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Michael Griffin - Citi

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Rich Anderson - Wedbush

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Cameron and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Hudson Pacific Properties' Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Laura Campbell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Laura Campbell

Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Victor Coleman, CEO and Chairman; Mark Lammas, President; Harout Diramerian, CFO; and Art Suazo, EVP of Leasing.

This afternoon, we filed our earnings release and supplemental on an 8-K with the SEC, and both are now available on our website. An audio webcast of this call will be available for replay on our website.

Some of the information we'll share on the call today is forward-looking in nature. Please reference our earnings release and supplemental for statements regarding forward-looking information as well as the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used on this call.

Today, Victor will discuss our 2024 accomplishments and priorities for