Municipal Update: Key Themes And Allocation Tilts

Feb. 20, 2025 10:34 PM ET, , , , , ,
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • We discuss key Muni themes, including tariffs, federal funding freeze, tax exemption, and more.
  • Muni valuations remain attractive, particularly the value of the tax exemption.
  • We highlight the four Muni buckets where we see value.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Selective focus of dollar notes and red tag written with MUNICIPAL BONDS on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

Over the last few months, the municipal market has been inundated with new developments. In this article, we catch up on the key new themes such as the funding freeze, impact of tariffs on interest rates, the CA wildfires and more. We

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics
12.73K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIM, NIM, FEHAX, DTF, NZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIM--
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
EIM--
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
MVF--
BlackRock MuniVest
FEHAX--
First Eagle High Yield Municipal Fund A
NZF--
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News