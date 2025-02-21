I prefer to look for GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks but also look for opportunities everywhere else. I don't have a specified time horizon. I invest in a stock for as long as my thesis holds true, and I get out when the facts change.

In addition, I've developed market-beating algorithms with Python that have helped me find attractive investment opportunities within my own portfolio, and I have been investing since 2016.

On top of that, I've worked at TipRanks as an analysis/news writer and even as an editor for a few years, which not only kept me on top of the market but also helped me understand what people are interested in reading. Further, as an editor, I learned to pay attention to detail and found that there's plenty of misinformation and "fluff" out there that needs to be corrected. Thus, my goal is to provide accurate and useful information to the best of my abilities.

I was previously associated with Investor's Compass.