Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Preview And 2025 Outlook
Summary
- Nordic American Tankers' stock has declined by 26% since my last report, trending inline with weaker tanker rates.
- At current tanker rates, analyst estimates are likely too optimistic for 2025. Using more realistic assumptions, I believe NAT is fairly valued at 10x Fwd P/E.
- On the plus side, NAT's 6% dividend appears safe given current tanker rates. This could support the stock's valuation.
