There are times when adding complexity is not the right move for investors. While some hedge funds like to focus on complex arbitrage and other more creative trading and investing methods, there are also individuals who have consistently beaten the S&P
FEPI: A Simple Yet Effective Covered-Call Fund For The Current Market Conditions
Summary
- REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF's simple options strategy and tax advantages make it a compelling buy, offering 15.81% returns over the past 10 months.
- The ETF focuses on large-cap tech companies, with a 0.65% expense ratio and a trailing yield of 26.62%.
- FEPI's covered-call strategy minimizes NAV loss while providing consistent monthly income, taxed primarily as return of capital.
- Despite not outperforming broader indexes long-term, FEPI offers predictable income, appealing to income-focused investors.
