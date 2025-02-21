SCHV: Why A Shift To Value Could Pay Off

Wilson Research
Summary

  • SCHV warrants a 'Buy' rating due to its diversified sector concentration, low expense ratio, and attractive valuation compared to other value funds.
  • Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF's reduced IT sector weight and focus on financials and energy sectors position it for strong future returns.
  • Despite lower past performance, the Fund's top holdings, like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan, and Exxon Mobil, offer solid fundamentals and growth prospects.
  • Risks include market volatility and opportunity costs if AI-driven big tech continues to outperform, potentially causing SCHV to lag behind.

Aslan Alphan

Investment Thesis

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) warrants a buy rating due to its diversified market sector concentration and relative value compared to the market overall, as measured by the S&P 500 Index. SCHV also offers a very

This article was written by

Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, MSFT, AAPL, VTV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About SCHV ETF

