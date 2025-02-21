CS DISCO, Inc. (LAW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CS DISCO, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aleksey Lakchakov - Head of Investor Relations

Eric Friedrichsen - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lafair - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets

Brian Essex - JP Morgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by, and welcome to CS DISCO's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would like to now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Head of Investor Relations Aleksey Lakchakov. Please go ahead.

Aleksey Lakchakov

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for DISCO's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. With me on today's call are Eric Friedrichsen, DISCO's Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lafair, DISCO's Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and future performance, our future capital expenditures, market opportunity, market position, product and go-to-market strategies, and growth opportunities, and the benefits of our product offerings and developments in the legal technology industry.

In addition to our prepared remarks, our earnings press release, SEC filings, and a replay of today's call can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.csdisco.com. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.