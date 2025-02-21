NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Tong - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Dickerson Wright - Executive Chairman

Ben Heraud - Chief Executive Officer

Edward Codispoti - Chief Financial Officer

Kurt Allen - Senior Vice President, Geospatial

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Moore - CJS Securities

Timothy Mulrooney - William Blair

Robert Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital Partners

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss NV5's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 ended December 28, 2024.

Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5; Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5; Kurt Allen, President of NV5 Geospatial; and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of NV5.

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Tong.

Richard Tong

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to NV5's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call.

Before we proceed, I would like to notify all participants that today's presentation can be found on ir.nv5.com, and remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today's presentation slides and in our reports on file with the SEC.

During this call, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation between the two is available in today's earnings release and on the company's website at www.nv5.com.

Please note that unless otherwise stated, all references to fourth quarter 2024 comparisons are being made against the fourth quarter of 2023 and any references to