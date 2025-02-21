Our team has a long-standing preference for Rio Tinto (RIO) over BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)(OTCPK:BHPLF). While the former reported strong operational performance in Q4, beating Wall Street estimates, BHP missed on price realisation in copper
BHP Group: Long-Standing Preference For Rio Tinto, Neutral Rating Confirmed
Summary
- We maintain a neutral rating on BHP Group due to balanced risk-reward, materialized Samarco settlement risks, and preference for Rio Tinto's cheaper valuation and organic growth.
- BHP's H1 2025 results showed a $2 billion sales decline, an 11% drop in EBITDA, and unchanged production guidance despite strong operational performance and lower unit costs.
- BHP's net debt is expected to rise to $15 billion, and its dividend payout will be trimmed by 50%. This is due to CAPEX plans and settlement costs.
