Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jolie Hodson

Thank you. Kia ora koutou katoa. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Spark’s Half Year Results for the period ended 31 December, 2024. This morning I’ll provide an overview of our results and I’ll then hand over to our CFO, Stewart Taylor, who’s recently joined the business, to speak to our financial performance in more detail before we move to Q&A.

So before we turn to the first half results, as you would have seen from our market disclosures this morning, we’ve updated FY 2025 EBITDA guidance. So I’ll start by providing some context regarding this change. So when we updated the market in October we outlined that we’re experiencing one of the longest and deepest recessionary periods in recent history. Since that time we’ve seen no improvement in these conditions and while there has been movement on monetary policy, this has yet to flow through to any meaningful change in consumer or business spending.

As a result there’s been further deterioration in the performance of our Enterprise and