SPY, QQQ, And Bitcoin

The importance of total returns; focusing on S&P 500 + Nasdaq 100 ETFs and Bitcoin (1:30) Buying outside the US (3:30). ETFs over individual stocks (6:10). Portfolio picks: Set it and forget it? (11:45) Thematic ETFs: treat your portfolio like a pyramid (16:20). Bitcoin exposure without ETFs (19:30). Not everybody needs to own real estate (22:30).

Rena Sherbill: Today, we have Kai from Smart Money with Kai on YouTube. Welcome to Investing Experts, Kai, welcome to the show.

Kai Schukowski: Rena, awesome to be here. Been listening to the show for a while, so really excited to be on. And hopefully, share some nuggets of wisdom with the -- all the listeners.

RS: It's great to have you on. It's great to have both communities synergizing together. For those listeners coming from Seeking Alpha or that don't know your YouTube channel or your other venues of dispensing investment wisdom, share with investors your perspective on investing, what you're focused on.

KS: Sure. I guess like many investors, I started off quite a different way in terms of investing strategy to where I am today.

I think most of us evolve naturally over time. I came all the way from picking some random individual shares that I read -- read about online or people told me to buy, and I dabbled around with that. Some of them worked out well while others didn't.

Then went all the way to dividend investing, which was quite a craze for a while. And I really enjoyed that. And I still have a soft spot for it. I'm not actively pursuing dividends, but I totally get the point.

But eventually, I came across the concept of total returns. Dividends are great, but, ultimately, I really looked at my portfolio and how it did in terms of total returns versus just my dividend income.

And most of them, to be fair, really underperformed the S&P if I take that as a market benchmark. So then I realized, I tried individual shares. I tried dividends. If I can't beat the market, might as well just join the market and then really arrive to where I am today, which I would call my three pillar strategy.

So the first one is, of course, the good old boring ETF investing with two ETFs in there currently, which is the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. I would say the split is around 65% S&P, 35% Nasdaq 100. So a bit more tech-heavy, but, potentially, hopefully, higher returns, but just to balance it off a bit.

Then on the crypto side, I'm a Bitcoin maximalist. I'm all in on Bitcoin there.

And as a third -- third pillar, I have some real estate, one apartment in Europe, Lithuania, where we're spending the summers, and two apartments here where I'm based right now in beautiful Dubai that I'm renting out. So that is right now my setup that I'm working with and really happy with.

RS: So the ETFs you mentioned, that's (NYSEARCA:SPY) and (NASDAQ:QQQ)?

KS: Yeah, that would be the US equivalent. But since I buy them from abroad as I'm not an US citizen, I buy the UCITS version. So I'm buying still, in a way, the State Street one. It's the SPY five. That's just the UCITS version listed in, I buy it through the London Stock Exchange.

It's just better from a taxation point of view to avoid the US estate tax. But the expense ratio is the same. I think I'm paying 0.03%, so that's pretty attractive.

And on the Nasdaq side, I'm buying the one from BlackRock, iShares, also in London.

Despite me being European, living now in the Middle East, having lived all over the world, I lived in China and many different places, it's very popular to invest in, for example, all world ETFs. Globally diversified. And it's very popular because a lot of people say, I don't wanna be only focused on the US.

And I totally get that. My point of view, though, is I'm pretty much all in on the US. If you think about it, I mean, okay, Bitcoin is not an US specific one. But if I look at my ETFs, they're both pretty much US based.

And, yes, I get the appeal of having a global diversified ETF, but, ultimately, when I look at the S&P, I mean, that's the 500 biggest companies in the US and arguably in the world by sheer size, and they operate on a global scale.

So for me, by default, they're globally diversified. Because if Apple (AAPL) is doing well in China, well, it will translate into the share price doing well as well. So I feel quite comfortable with that because often when I look at those all world ETFs, yeah, maybe for peace of mind for somebody to be all diversified, I get it.

But then you have to consider the high expense ratio, which is usually way higher because all of a sudden, instead of looking to manage 500 shares and stocks, you look at potentially 3,000 companies on the global scale.

So I get that the ETF provider charges a higher fee for that. But also realistically, when you look at the returns over a longer period, again, most of them end up underperforming the S&P.

So that's when I realized, at least for the time being, I'm quite bullish on the US for the coming years. I think we're looking to tech, to AI, all these industries are still very much dominated by the US. So if you're based in the US, I guess you're in a good spot.

And for -- for people outside, yeah, I totally get Europeans, they ask me all the time which European stocks do you recommend. And there are a couple of ones. But generally, just look at the 10 biggest companies in Europe. I mean, I think it was two or three tech companies in there. The rest are all legacy companies, which I personally don't think are gonna compete that well in the future.

In the future, there's gonna be more and more tech. So, yeah, I'm quite bullish on the US, and that's why I'm mostly investing there.

RS: So let me ask you. If you're bullish on the US and if you're bullish on tech, why not invest in specific stocks? Why focus more on the ETFs?

KS: Great question. And, yeah, I might be potentially losing out on some gains. I totally get that. That's why I have more Bitcoin exposure, right, to potentially have higher gains, because while I'm bullish on it, I just don't know who's gonna be the one company that's gonna do well for the next ten, fifteen, twenty years.

For the next two, three years, yeah, sure. I could be moving in and out. But, again, having my previous experience, we had some winners, but also some losers, and then ended up on a net lesser return than on the market return.

I really like to put my investments on autopilot. I have most with my different stockbrokers, I have them on automated buys. So they're recurring buys every single week across my different brokers. I just dollar cost average into it.

As excited as I am to follow the market, see what's going on, I just don't think I'm gonna pick the winner consistently. You might do well for one year, for two years, for three years, but for five, ten, fifteen years, it's gonna be very, very difficult.

Just look at the S&P 500. I was recently looking at that, back in 2000, even in the 1990s we had at the top, even Coca-Cola (KO) was in the top 10. So at the time, you would have said, well, just put all your money in Coca-Cola. Well, since then, they definitely underperformed the S&P.

So, while now tech is hot and Nvidia (NVDA), for example, is great - will they be still at the top in twenty years? I just don't know. So I'm fine with leaving some money on the table knowing that I get market returns that will do well and grow my portfolio long term.

And I can really focus on dollar cost averaging, increasing my income potential, and then invest it conservatively over time and let it compound.

So that's my approach. I know it's a bit conservative. It doesn't work for all, but that's the beauty of investing. There's no right or wrong. It has to work for you. And, for now, I'm happy with that approach.

RS: I think the best thing I learned was one of the earliest things I learned about investing, which is you've got to go with what suits your personality, with your needs, etc.

It's so essential just for your personality type, how much risk you're willing to take on, how conservative you want to go.

So how do you decide which ETF is best for you, and what would you highlight for investors is most relevant to look at when they're deciding? Does it matter how old they are, what timeline they are on, what they're interested in, what they're most bullish on? How would you contextualize that for listeners?

KS: It's all about getting your feet wet, so to say. You can read all about getting fitter and healthier through books and podcasts and videos but until you go to the gym or go for a run, you're not going to get fitter, and the same with investing.

You just gotta try. And I always say, so many people, they don't execute. They have this idea, I wanna start, but then they have all these fears, and they never get to actually doing it.

And I say, take $1, $10. I mean, these days, you can buy fractional shares, fractional ETFs for literally as little as $1. So just start and play around with it. Because everybody has different risk appetites.

Recently, I finally, I'm so glad, one of my biggest achievements of the year was, convincing my mother to finally, after sixty years, to start investing. A little bit late, but better late than never. And of course, her risk tolerance is completely different than mine. I'm way younger. I'm in my thirties. She's now in her sixties.

So naturally, I'm not gonna recommend her some risky, individual share investing. That just wouldn't suit her. So again, conservative investing for her, knowing your risk tolerance, very, very important.

But what is your risk tolerance? It's hard to say until you once again really try it, because in theory, we all understand, for me, Bitcoin is a great example. Everybody when it hit $100,000 said, Oh, wow. Now it's getting really serious, you know what? I'm gonna wait until it drops to 50k, and then I'm gonna invest a lot of my money.

Well, guess what? If Bitcoin was to drop to 50k, that's a 50% drop. Most people, the markets included, would absolutely panic, say that's the end of it. Do you really think then you're gonna put serious money behind it?

So it's always funny that theory is one thing. In theory, we're all clear. Buy low, sell high. Makes sense. But reality is just so much different. And that's why I'm saying get your feet wet. Maybe try different investment strategies. Put 20% into something more risky.

Dabble around with individual shares. My wife, she eventually followed a similar strategy like me, but she's very bullish on some individual shares. So she has some I believe Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA), a lot of Tesla.

For me, it's just too much of an emotional roller coaster, but she's fine with it, and it's totally cool. So you have to, again, understand what works for you. So dabble around, try different things.

Once you start seeing a red day that's down ten, fifteen, 20 percent, and not just on a small portfolio, but imagine on a position that's 20k, 30k down 20%, if you can stomach that, that's cool. Go ahead and stick with it.

But a lot of people can't, and that's what I'm saying, then just go easy. Go into a broad market fund such as the S&P, such as Nasdaq 100, and you sleep peacefully at night.

If you later on want to layer on something slightly more risky on top, that's cool. But dabble around, see what works for you, and find your way along the way. That's what I'm saying. When I started off, I was completely a different investor than I am today. And honestly, if we're having this call in ten years from now, I might be once again a different kind of investor.

That's the beauty of investing. You evolve as an investor over time, I suppose.

RS: I was gonna say, is this a leave it and -- and don't look at it or look at it but don't touch it strategy?

How often are you changing your portfolio if at all, and what would make you change your portfolio or change your ETF allocation?

KS: I mean, for the time being, to be honest, my ETFs, as you said, it's literally set it and forget it. I hardly ever look at it. I just set up my buys. I make sure I have enough money on my brokerage accounts that's being invested.

I invest on a weekly basis just to get an even better average price. Some people like it monthly. I like it weekly. So that honestly, unless there's a major black swan event happening in the world. But even then, we've seen the S&P for over a hundred years. It's seen two world wars. And still, if you held onto it, it would always come back.

And we're jumping from new all-time highs to new all-time highs. So, honestly, I think those two would be my last position to sell. I would probably consider my Bitcoin holding to trim some of that, if I see some things happening.

Again, looking ahead with what's happening with quantum computing and so on. So these things are things I do follow. While I'm bullish on it long term, I'm really planning to accumulate more and hold for long term.

But that I'll be more wary of what's happening and might react to the market trends, and, of course, real estate. I mean, I have it in, you could say, hot parts of the world. Right now, Lithuania is in the Baltics, which is pretty close to Russia. So it depends on what's gonna happen over there. So, if there was to be some major change, I would look at selling that and get my money out of it.

And the same over here in Dubai. Right now, things are hunky-dory, and it's perfect. Everything is going up. The real estate is growing. The rents are growing, so I'm very happy. But, look, one major regional conflict, people will be leaving this place, and you can imagine what happens to real estate values.

So that I'm monitoring quite closely, but my ETF holdings, I hope to even one day pass it on, at least some of it, to future generations of the family. I think it's really something you just wanna accumulate more of.

And I just don't see a scenario, again, coming back to the world ETF, where people say, yeah, if you only concentrate on the US, if the US goes down, I just don't see a scenario where the US magically drops massively in value, and then you see Asia all of a sudden booming.

It's just so intertwined that they move in tandem, and that's why I'm so bullish on it, and I'm not really looking to change that.

Will I add another individual share? Maybe, if I really see some great buying opportunities of a company I'm really excited about, or maybe just want to dabble around with swing trading. I could see myself doing that.

I recently got into - I was listening to a couple of podcasts about social arbitrage, social observing. Where you see trends, you spot trends early that are not even priced in yet in individual shares. Just like cultural trends and invest around that rather than technical analysis and so forth. So that's something I could see myself if I have excess cash flying around to dabble around with. But, yeah, for the time being, my ETFs, I'm not touching.

RS: Anything to highlight about specific all world ETFs? Anything to mention there?

KS: Again, just as I said, I mean, I totally get it. I think some people are too black and white. Either you go this way or this way. I think there's a place for both.

I have no issue when people hold some S&P and an all-world, even though there's a big overlap.

In most cases, many of the all world ETFs, they have almost a 50 or 60% share of US companies in there. So you're technically quite US heavy either way.

Now, of course, there are some all world ETFs, which they call excluding US. So that's literally the rest of the world except US if you want to focus on that. Again, historically, most of them, if not all of them, as far as I checked last time, underperformed the US.

But, again, maybe you do see a scenario where in 10, 20, 30 years, the US is dropping and the rest of the world is magically increasing. Again, I can't see that, but if you do, that's great. So, yeah, I think there's nothing wrong with having some exposure to an all-world ETF.

Just keep in mind that you're gonna pay definitely more for the management fee. They're usually, like, 0.25, 0.3%. That goes out of your returns. So that's why I'm sticking with the S&P for now.

RS: And what would you say about thematic ETFs? You mentioned quantum computing, which makes me think of thematic ETFs and also just the trend going up and up in terms of that those products in the market. What -- what are your thoughts there?

KS: I think you should really treat your portfolio like a pyramid. You have your solid base.

In that case, I'm a big fan. Again, no investing advice, of course, but of having that solid market returns. Again, S&P 500, probably slightly less exposure than Nasdaq 100, but that as a base of your portfolio. If you then say, I want a bit more potential returns without picking individual shares. Because if you go all in on Nvidia or another potential AI company, that's quite a risky bet.

But a thematic ETF, at least you're a bit diversified. You bet on the winning horse in that industry without picking an individual winner. And I think it can make sense. Again, it's not what I'm doing, but I totally get that. And I think that's probably a better approach. I would rather do that than, right now, picking the individual company.

So I think that is a good way to invest for people who don't want to spend too much time individually analyzing each company and so forth, but they're really bullish on one industry. And, again, whether you like AI or not, well, there's no arguing that it's here to stay and only going to get more.

So it probably makes sense if you do have a great ETF that doesn't charge you a fortune for managing that. I think it can be a great way to get some exposure to it or double down on it.

You would naturally have it with the S&P or Nasdaq 100. Most likely, those tech companies would be represented there. But, again, you double down on that. The same way I double down on tech with the Nasdaq through my instead of only S&P 500, you could double down even further by having a real tech specific or AI specific thematic ETF.

RS: Is that something that you ever think about personally, getting into -- getting into one of those?

KS: Yeah. I could see myself. Again, right now, not really as I'm really sort of sticking with my three pillar approach. But if I was to add something, I think instead of one individual company, yeah, I could see that.

Now that might not be a 10-year hold or something, but a two, three year hold, just to get that additional incremental exposure and return.

RS: What would make you, what would make you get into it?

KS: I think right now, obviously, AI, everybody's already is into it. If I would start seeing yet another industry emerging once we go into quantum computing, and you have a couple of companies emerging, but you're not really sure who's going to be the winner of that, but you want to have a bag of those companies in there. I would jump on it.

I just think right now, in terms of AI, again, we're probably still way early, but, I'm not sure because those leading AI companies are already leading in the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500.

So naturally, I already have quite a bit of exposure to them. So for me, it just wouldn't make sense.

But, again, if there was a complete new niche to emerge that I find interesting while not really sure who's going to be the winner, then absolutely, I think I could -- could see myself considering such ETF.

RS: And in terms of your Bitcoin exposure, how are you exposed to that? Is it through ETFs? Is it through actual Bitcoin? How are you holding that?

KS: For me, it's the actual Bitcoin (BTC-USD). I really believe in owning the underlying asset, especially as it is so easy these days.

I have some of it on an exchange, different exchanges where I do get some interest on it. Of course, it is a certain risk. I mean, not your keys, not your crypto. So, sure, we've seen what happened to FTX and so forth. But, it's a small part, but I do get right now, I think I'm getting, like, four and a half percent interest, which is not too bad.

And the rest, majority of it, I keep on my hardware wallet. I use Tandem and Ledger just to derisk it a bit, and that's it. Full ownership, full custody. I can trade it whenever I want 24/7, any day of the week. That's the beauty of it. Again, in Europe, we don't really have many good Bitcoin ETFs. I think BlackRock is working on it.

I think there are talks. It should be coming out very soon. Obviously, the big one, the (IBIT), I believe, you have in the US, a similar version is coming to Europe as a proper, again, I think UCITS compliant. It's just, sadly, the Europeans are very good in regulation, not so much in innovation, but regulation.

So once that has been approved, I think a lot more people will get exposure to that. Now I personally prefer owning the actual underlying asset, but I think for a lot of people, people like my mom, I would definitely recommend her to buy the Bitcoin ETF rather than trying to sign up to an exchange and then get it on your hardware wallet. It's just too cumbersome for too many people.

And I think a Bitcoin ETF or future crypto ETFs can really open up better access and easier access for more people, which I think in turn is a good thing for the overall crypto industry.

RS: Anything to point out about the various Bitcoin ETFs in the States?

KS: I mean, if I was in the States, I would probably go with the BlackRock one. It's the biggest one. Probably not anymore the cheapest one.

As I understood, they really under massively undercut the -- the Grayscale, I think, was previously the biggest one. Then BlackRock came in. I'm sure there's gonna be other players who try to undercut BlackRock just to get the share from them.

But I think it's just such a big name in the industry, and especially when it comes to crypto, which is already inherently so risky and people have their thoughts about. So I think having such a big player, again, for better or for worse, what it means for Bitcoin at large. If I was to invest, I would definitely go with BlackRock because you're gonna be in good hands.

They know what they're doing. So I would probably go with them as well. But sadly, right now in the US and -- and in where I'm right now, I can't well, I at least I couldn't find them on any of the brokers I'm using. I couldn't find the IBIT ticker symbol.

RS: And speaking to real estate, what would you share with investors in terms of trends or looking outside where you're personally invested? Anything to say about broader areas in terms of real estate and the trends that are happening?

KS: In the past, everybody said real estate is gonna be the best investment and what have you. And you can make a whole pitch for why it's good and the whole pitch for why it's bad. I think it really has to work for you. I don't think everybody has to own real estate. Especially when you're starting off your career, your investing journey.

I mean, it takes a lot of money to save up for down payment, depending where you live. I think in the US, you're a little bit luckier with lower down payment requirements.

But for example, here as a foreigner in the UAE, it can be up to 50%. So if you buy a property worth a million dollars, you gotta have 500k just sitting around. So that's a huge amount, which obviously a lot of people don't just have.

And I think it's not the smartest to just have sitting around because it loses money to inflation. So I think you're better off probably starting to invest it, let it grow and compound until you have a sizable amount.

And then maybe take some of it, take some of the profit, and then if you want exposure to real estate, use that as a down payment to purchase that. Now, of course, then the question is, is it for personal use because financially in many ways, even here, it can be even smarter to just rent instead of buying.

But I get the appeal also. There's sometimes the rational decision-making, and then there's the emotional one. Because even though financially it might not always be the smartest thing to buy, let's be honest, there's still an emotional component to investing.

And if you feel comfortable having your own four walls and roof over your head, whatever happens in the world, hopefully nothing else will happen, but there's always gonna be some other crisis around the horizon. You have your own home and that can be worth a lot. So you can't really put a price tag on that.

So if it's purely for investment reasons, which I did when I bought my property here, two properties in Dubai, like, almost twelve years ago now, I actually bought it off plan, which in the UAE, I don't know how that works in the US, but here if you buy off plan, basically before it's built, you naturally get a way better price.

And the cool thing is the developer is financing that. Meaning, I didn't have to take a mortgage from the bank. They basically stretch out the financing from their side over a number of years.

I think it was eight years. So I didn't pay any interest on that, which saved me a lot of money. I mean, often, a big part of the mortgage is the interest that you pay back, essentially. And they factor that in the total price. And, of course, your installments are larger amounts, but then you're done in eight or ten years without any additional interest.

And that can be very attractive financially. So for me, arguably, so far, that was my best investment, those two apartments here in Dubai in terms of total monetary value increase that I received from my investment.

RS: Would you say your investment education came from experience or books or mentors or school? Where -- where did it mostly come from?

KS: Honestly, I think a bit of both. I mean, the same way how we emulate our parents when we grow up.

I like to surround myself with people that, I think, are way smarter than me. And when I was living in different parts of the world, I sadly didn't have always personal access to them. I mean, Warren Buffett, I would love to meet him in person, but sadly, I can't. But these days, with the beauty of the internet, I can listen to his talks, YouTube videos, podcasts, so many resources free of charge.

So I really try to make myself that cocktail of knowledge from all different sources that I find valuable and insightful, and find my own way. That's why I said it also evolved over time.

When you listen to one person, and they preach all about dividends, you get all excited about dividends. That's great until you do it for a while and then realize maybe there's a different way.

And then try a different way until you find what works for you. So I again, I don't think there's one person that you should only listen to. Listening to podcasts like yours, I listen to many different people, and a lot of them have completely opposing ideas, and I love that. Because there's not just one right way. And you find your own way, your own truth, so to say.

I think that's the beauty of investing. And that's why I think, I mean, without plugging Seeking Alpha here, but one of my favorite parts of the premium subscription is actually the comment section, believe it or not.

Because you read someone say, Tesla (TSLA) or Microsoft (MSFT), it's a buy, it's a sell, whatever it is, and all of a sudden, you have smart people in there having completely opposing opinions about a particular stock and company.

So that's just nice because you have to make up your own truth from what you hear and see. And I think the same with investing. So what works for me doesn't work for you and doesn't work for my mom. So we're all different, and we have to find our own path.

RS: Yeah. Absolutely. I think that's such a great point. And I think throughout life we would all be better served if we weren't all looking for capital truth because I think most things, if not everything in life, is all about how you approach it, not necessarily that there's some objective truth to be found.

So, yeah, absolutely. And you're doing that with your YouTube channel, Smart Money with Kai. Anything else to share with investors that we didn't get to in this conversation and/or happy for you to share where else investors can find your analysis and insight.

KS: In many ways, I think, I'm a conservative long term investor, buy and hold, and invest most importantly into things that you understand.

I'm really so adamant about whatever you invest in, I don't really care. Ultimately, it's your money, your decisions. But please at least do the research, do the work to understand. Now if you do the research, and you feel comfortable that this is the company that's gonna make your portfolio 10 x, hundred x in the next few years, great. Go for it.

But, I like the saying, you can't borrow conviction from others. And that's so true. I mean, you can read the greatest blog post and watch the best videos, get you excited about a stock or a coin. Wonderful. But if push comes to shove, the company drops, the coin goes down, do you still have the conviction that if you do, great, stick with it, use even more money to -- to get a discount.

But a lot of people don't, and that's when they sell, and they materialize the loss. And then the worst thing happens, they say, investing just is not for me. It doesn't work. You only lose money. And that's so bad, and it's so upsetting. And that's why I really try in my channel to teach the how of investing rather than the what.

I think, sadly, too many people in our space, they tell you what to invest in. Trust me, join my Telegram group, join this, and I will tell you which stock is about to explode. And yeah. Well, honestly, if I did that, I would probably have way more subscribers than I have today, get way more views and add money. But again, even in my content, I'm really thinking long term evergreen investment truth.

I know it's boring, so maybe that's why I'm not growing as fast as some others, but it just works for me, and I can look myself in the mirror knowing that I'm really teaching basic fundamental principles. And also not saying that I'm a guru, but just documenting my own process. What works for me, what doesn't work. If I made mistakes, I'm sharing that openly.

I tried a bit of meme coin trading when all the craze happened. Well, I was a genius for like two weeks turning, I think, 2,000 into $26,000. Well, sadly, I got too greedy and I lost it all. Went back to zero. So once again, it just confirms my mentality and approach of sticking with what I know because I didn't really do my homework for that. I just followed the herd, and it didn't work for me.

So that's why I'm so passionate about teaching the principles and getting people to understand the basics, what they're spending their money on, because money should be working for you.

All of us work very hard for our money, but then use the money to amplify and make more money from it rather than just setting it up for small because you invest into something you didn't understand and then do the homework about.

RS: Where else can investors find out more about you and what you have to offer?

KS: Probably the best on YouTube. I'm also a little bit active on Instagram. I also recently launched the Smart Money Club, which is a free community that people can join where we hang out and exchange ideas and so forth. So welcome to join as well. But, yeah, whatever works best for you guys, happy -- happy to connect and, hopefully, provide some value for the listeners.