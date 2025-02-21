Since the release of its earnings for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 on the 13th of February through the 19th, the stock price of global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has dropped by more than 13%. Going by line item trends, this
Why Coinbase Is Flatlining After Posting Massive Earnings Gains
Summary
- Coinbase's FY 2024 earnings report showed a 115% YoY revenue increase, but the stock dropped 13% due to market conditions and concerns over competition from the likes of Robinhood.
- Robinhood's acquisition of Bitstamp and its 700% crypto revenue jump positions it as a strong competitor to Coinbase in the crypto space.
- Both stocks fell recently despite Bitcoin's rise, influenced by broader economic concerns over consumer spending outlook.
- Current price dips in Coinbase might be a buying opportunity, given its rising line item efficiency and potential fee structure rationalization.
