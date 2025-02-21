The natural gas market is heating up again after two calm years following its 2022-2023 crash. Henry Hub natural gas prices are at around $3.5 today, down from around $5 last month, both of which are well above the commodity's prices during the
Cheniere Energy: Valuation Extended, But U.S. LNG Dominance May Rise In Trade Conflict
Summary
- Cheniere Energy has shown strong performance, with LNG up 36% year over year and 300% over five years, driven by high global gas demand and geopolitical instability.
- The company’s 2025 guidance is robust. New projects are expected to boost its adjusted EBITDA to $6.5B-$7B and distributable cash flow to $4.1B-$4.6B.
- Despite its high valuation and potential trade conflicts, Cheniere remains a solid long-term investment. It benefits from the EU's dependency on US LNG, which may grow as a trade concession.
- I am neutral on LNG due to its current valuation; future price rises depend on increased LNG export demand or geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East.
- Tariffs on Canadian natural gas or ongoing stagnation in US production may raise domestic natural gas prices, potentially hampering Cheniere's profit growth outlook.
