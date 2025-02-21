CTA: I'm Upping My Exposure To Managed Futures (Rating Upgrade)

John Bowman
4K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I recommend the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as a hedge due to its positive returns in various market conditions and strong performance since inception.
  • CTA's active management by Altis Partners has proven effective, with strategic long/short positions in commodities and treasuries, demonstrating keen trend-spotting abilities.
  • Despite its high turnover and opaque strategy, CTA's 10.62% yield and diversification benefits make it suitable for aggressive and moderate investors with varying allocations.
  • I remain bullish on CTA and suggest pairing it with other managed futures ETFs like DBMF to mitigate key-person risk and enhance portfolio diversification.

fireman

maiteali/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I first started covering the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) back in December, when I recommended it as a hedge against an uncertain S&P 500. CTA is a managed futures fund, meaning that it

This article was written by

John Bowman
4K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTA, DBMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News