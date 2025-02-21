Global foreign direct investment grew again in 2023 after declining the previous year. Inward direct investment climbed $1.75 trillion, or 4.4 percent, reaching a record $41 trillion, according to the IMF's latest Coordinated Direct Investment Survey
Foreign Direct Investment Increased To A Record $41 Trillion
Summary
- Global foreign direct investment grew again in 2023 after declining the previous year.
- Direct investment between advanced economies grew by $880 billion, or 3.6 percent, while those from advanced economies to emerging market and developing economies rose by $538 billion, or 7.6 percent.
- India, Mexico, Brazil, and some other major emerging economies recorded strong growth, while the United States continued to extend its lead as the top destination for direct investment.
