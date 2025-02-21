With the stock market finding new all-time highs in early 2025, investors who are cautious on valuations should rotate more and more of their portfolios toward "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. These may not be the flashiest growth stocks available
Wix.com: Bookings Acceleration Highlights This Tremendous Value Play
Summary
- Wix achieved accelerating revenue and bookings growth in its Q4 earnings print, alongside material FCF expansion.
- Despite strong results, shares of Wix fell post-earnings, prompting me to reiterate my buy rating with a refreshed $257 price target (7x FY25 revenue).
- Wix is transitioning to focus on larger, higher-intent customers and leveraging reseller partners, driving double-digit bookings growth and a 106% net revenue retention rate.
- New AI features like Business Launcher enhance Wix's growth trajectory and add to its suite of AI capabilities. Its AI website builder has published over 1 million websites.
- The stock trades at a very reasonable <6x forward revenue, cheaper than a number of software sector peers with similar mid-teens growth rates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.