Why The EU's New Agri-Focused Vision Matters For The Food Industry

Feb. 21, 2025 4:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.35K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • The EU’s vision on Agriculture and Food is clearly farmer-centric.
  • But what's in the document – and equally, what isn't – provides valuable guidance for food manufacturers, traders, and retailers about the direction of EU policy towards 2040.
  • With limited guidance on how to achieve emission cuts, the Commission remains open to a range of solutions.

Farmers inspecting GPS (Global Positioning System) and soil condition data on tablet in front of crop sprayer on farm

Monty Rakusen

By Thijs Geijer

Greenhouse gas reduction targets - ambition versus reality

In its long-awaited Vision on agriculture and food, the EU states that the Commission 'expects agriculture to achieve the emission cuts in alignment with the EU's climate target for

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.35K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBA--
Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF
TAGS--
Teucrium Agricultural Fund ETF
JJGTF--
iPath® Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
JJATF--
iPath® Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
MOO--
VanEck Agribusiness ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News