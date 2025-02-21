Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) is a stock that I rated a Hold in August. While I thought its master-planned communities (MPCs) had a lot to them, the historical results were nevertheless questionable. I had doubts that it could consistently generate
Howard Hughes Holdings: Pershing Takeover Should Be Transformative
Summary
- I initially rated Howard Hughes Holdings a Hold due to historical financial challenges, despite its sophisticated business model.
- Bill Ackman and Pershing Square plan to acquire 48% of HHH at $90 per share, aiming to transform it into a high-ROI diversified holding company.
- Ackman's proposal includes a $900M capital infusion, leveraging his position to assume executive leadership and restructure HHH for long-term value creation.
- This transformative plan aligns with my concerns about HHH's liquidity cycles, potentially redirecting cash flow to more profitable ventures, akin to Warren Buffett's approach with Berkshire Hathaway.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.