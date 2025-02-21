Devon Energy: Stay Away From This Value Trap
Summary
- Despite an upgrade, FY '25's outlook shows minimal production growth and limited capex guidance upside for FY '25. So higher volumes are unlikely to be a source of upside for the stock.
- A mixed commodities price outlook suggests a ~13% headwind impact on DVN, which, I believe, will outweigh the impact of efficiency and productivity gains.
- DVN vs. S&P500 technicals show a murky outlook without a clear directional bias.
- DVN stock is trading at a larger than usual discount to peers. But I think the absence of positive pricing or volume levers make it a likely value trap.
- I am planning to stay away from DVN until I see a few more quarters of positive fundamentals on production growth and/or more favorable commodities pricing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.