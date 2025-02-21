Baron Global Advantage Fund Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter

sankai

Dear Baron Global Advantage Fund Shareholder:

We had a great quarter to close out another good year.

Baron Global Advantage Fund (the Fund) was up 11.9% (Institutional Shares) during the fourth quarter, compared to the 1.0% decline for the MSCI ACWI Index (the Index), and the 2.6% gain for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmarks. For the year, the Fund was up 26.4%, outperforming the 17.5% and 24.2% returns for the benchmarks, respectively.

Table I.

Performance†

Annualized for periods ended December 31, 2024

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail Shares1,2 Baron Global Advantage Fund Institutional Shares1,2 MSCI ACWI Index1 MSCI ACWI Growth Index1 Three Months3 11.81% 11.86% (0.99)% 2.64% One Year 26.09% 26.42% 17.49% 24.23% Three Years (8.62)% (8.40)% 5.44% 5.72% Five Years 6.57% 6.84% 10.06% 13.07% Ten Years 10.79% 11.05% 9.23% 11.88% Since Inception(April 30, 2012) 11.47% 11.72% 9.75% 11.85% Click to enlarge

Performance listed in the table above is net of annual operating expenses. The gross annual expense ratio for the Retail Shares and Institutional Shares as of December 31, 2023 was 1.21% and 0.95%, respectively, but the net annual expense ratio was 1.16% and 0.91% (net of the Adviser’s fee waivers, comprised of operating expenses of 1.15% and 0.90%, respectively, and interest expense of 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively), respectively. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser waives and/or reimburses certain Fund expenses pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2035, unless renewed for another 11-year term and the Fund’s transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit BaronCapitalGroup.com or call 1-800-99-BARON. † The Fund’s historical performance was impacted by gains from IPOs and there is no guarantee that these results can be repeated or that the Fund’s level of participation in IPOs will be the same in the future.(1)The MSCI ACWI Index Net (USD) is designed to measure the equity market performance of large and midcap securities across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. The MSCI ACWI Growth Index Net (USD) is designed to measure the equity market performance of large and mid cap securities exhibiting overall growth style characteristics across 23 Developed Markets (DM) countries and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. MSCI is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the MSCI Indexes. The indexes and the Fund include reinvestment of dividends, net of foreign withholding taxes, which positively impact the performance results. The indexes are unmanaged. Index performance is not Fund performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index(2)The performance data in the table does not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or redemption of Fund shares.(3)Not annualized.(*)Defined based on Morningstar’s global market cap breakpoints, which fluctuate month to month. As of the end of December, giant-cap stocks in the U.S. had market caps above $390.6 billion; in Canada, above $50.6 billion; in Latin America, above $15.5 billion; in Europe, above $68.8 billion; in Japan, above $34.0 billion; in Australia/New Zealand, above $46.4 billion; and in Asia ex-Japan, above $21.7 billion. Click to enlarge

It was an interesting year with plenty of plot twists along the way. After staging a nice recovery in 2023, global equity indexes continued to grind higher with single-digit quarterly gains for the first nine months of 2024. Similarly to last year and for similar reasons, we barely managed to keep up. But in the most recent quarter the upward grind came to a halt, while our investments had the best showing of the year. While U.S. stocks in the Index managed to record a 2.7% gain, stocks in China were down 7.7%, Hong Kong 9.6%, Mexico 10.6%, India 11.3%, Brazil 19.4%, and Korea 19.2%. The majority of Western European countries experienced double-digit declines. Giant-cap* stocks were up 1.8%, while all other market caps were down.

From this perspective, the fourth quarter has been a microcosm of what we have observed over the last two years: dramatic outperformance of domestic equities and giant-cap stocks.

U.S. companies were responsible for 87% of the Index’s returns in 2024 (78% over the last two years) and now comprise 66% of the Index. Giant caps drove 70% of the benchmark’s gains last year (63% over the last two years) despite representing only 48% of the Index, on average, in 2024. Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA), collectively referred to as the Magnificent Seven, were responsible for 45% of the Index’s return in 2024 despite representing only 19% of the benchmark on average. During the year, the Fund was underweight the U.S. by approximately 20% (on average), underweight giant-cap stocks by 3.4%, and did not own five of the Magnificent Seven stocks. The bad news is that the investing environment remained quite unfavorable to our style and to the kinds of companies that we prefer to own. The good news is that despite these headwinds, the Fund gained 26.4% in 2024, outperforming its Index by 893bps, and has appreciated 58.7% over the last two years, outperforming its benchmark by 1,516bps on a cumulative basis.

From a quarterly performance attribution perspective, stock selection contributed 980bps to relative returns, while the effect of sector allocation added another 303bps. Information Technology (IT) was our best sector with 921bps of outperformance, of which 782bps was due to stock selection as 12 of our 16 holdings posted double-digit gains, with 9 rising over 20%. Shopify (SHOP), Cloudflare (NET), BILL Holdings (BILL), Snowflake (SNOW), and ServiceTitan (TTAN) gained over 30% each during the quarter. Our performance within IT was also consistent from a sub-industry perspective as we outperformed in each sub-industry except semiconductor materials & equipment (ASML). Industrials was the second best-performing sector, where we benefited from SpaceX’s (SPACE) new funding round, which revalued the company 65% higher. Health Care was another standout driven by continued strength in shares of argenx (ARGX)(OTCPK:ARGNF). We also benefited from having negligible exposure to Materials, Consumer Staples, Utilities, Real Estate, or Energy – all sectors that declined during the quarter. This was partially offset by poor performance in Consumer Discretionary and Financials, which cost us 342bps. Our international e-commerce stocks (MercadoLibre (MELI), Coupang (CPNG), and PDD (PDD)) were mostly responsible for weakness in Consumer Discretionary, while Indian non-bank financial company Bajaj weighed on performance in Financials.

For 2024, the Fund’s outperformance was driven by both sector allocation (526bps) and stock selection (357bps). Similarly to the fourth quarter, our top three sectors were Industrials, IT, and HealthCare. Industrials was our best sector for the year, contributing 526bps to relative returns with the revaluation of SpaceX partially offset by an 84% write down in the value of GM Cruise. IT holdings added 328bps to relative gains, driven by investments in semiconductors and internet services & infrastructure stocks, which contributed 1,226bps of outperformance (NVIDIA, Shopify, Wix (WIX), and GDS (GDS)). These strong results were partially offset by weakness in IT consulting & other services, which detracted 596bps, as demand for consulting services remained sluggish. IT performance was also negatively impacted by two of our systems software holdings – Snowflake and Zscaler (ZS), whose near-term revenue growth rates have yet to recover. The strength in Health Care was once again driven by argenx and the Fund benefited from essentially having no exposure to Materials, Consumer Staples, Energy, Real Estate, or Utilities.

From a geographic perspective, 121% of our outperformance was attributable to our holdings in developed markets which contributed 1,068bps to relative returns, driven entirely by stock selection. Our U.S. holdings were up 47.8% in 2024, compared to a return of 24.6% for U.S stocks in the Index. These generated 925bps of positive stock selection, which was offset by 139bps due to the Fund being underweight. We outperformed in all but one country within the developed markets – the U.K., with IT services provider Endava (DAVA) being the culprit. Our emerging markets holdings contributed 63bps to our relative results driven by stock selection (133bps), primarily related to investments in Korea (Coupang) and Poland (InPost (OTCPK:INPOF)(OTCPK:INPOY)), which drove 166bps of relative outperformance. This was partially offset by 125bps of underperformance in Argentina, which falls outside of developed and emerging markets.

From a stock specific perspective, we had 25 contributors against 17 detractors. NVIDIA, SpaceX, Shopify, Zomato, argenx, Coupang, Wix, MercadoLibre, and Cloudflare contributed over 100bps each to our absolute returns. Shares of NVIDIA, Zomato, Codere (CDRO)(CDROW), GDS, and Resident Home more than doubled in price. On the other side of the ledger, Endava, Snowflake, Rivian (RIVN), and Think & Learn detracted over 100bps each, costing the Fund 927bps combined. Regrettably, Rivian and Think & Learn will now go under the “Permanent Loss of Capital” column as we have sold the shares of Rivian and wrote down the value of our investment in Think & Learn to essentially zero.

To better understand the Fund’s performance, we further deconstructed it into its two components – change in multiples and change in the fundamentals. During the fourth quarter, the weighted average multiple2 expanded by 4.1% though it was still down 1.5% over the full year. Since the Fund was up 11.9% in the quarter and 26.4% during 2024, the fundamentals of our holdings grew by approximately 8% in the quarter and by approximately 28% during 20243 – implying that over 100% of our performance in 2024 was driven by growth in fundamentals as opposed to the more unpredictable and volatile change in multiple – a positive data point for the Fund’s prospective returns. The fundamentals of our businesses continue to improve after the slowdown in 2022 and 2023 with consensus revenue expectations for 2025 increasing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter and by 11.9% during 20244, operating income expectations rising by 2.9% in the quarter and 12.1% over the year, and operating margin expectations increasing by 30bps in the fourth quarter and 4bps in 2024. Overall, business trends continue to improve across most economic sectors and geographies.

Top Contributors to Performance

Table II.

Top contributors to performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap ($ billions) Contribution to Return (%) Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 349.1 3.80 Shopify Inc. 137.6 2.86 Cloudflare, Inc. 37.1 1.69 NVIDIA Corporation 3,288.8 1.26 BILL Holdings, Inc. 8.8 0.87 Click to enlarge

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is a high-profile private company founded by Elon Musk. Its primary focus is on developing and launching advanced rockets, satellites, and spacecrafts, with the ambitious long-term goal of enabling human colonization of Mars. SpaceX is generating significant value with the rapid expansion of its Starlink broadband service. The company is successfully deploying a vast constellation of Starlink satellites in Earth’s orbit, reporting substantial growth in active users, and regularly deploying new and more efficient hardware technology. Furthermore, SpaceX has established itself as a leading launch provider by offering highly reliable and cost-effective launches, leveraging the company’s reusable launch technology. SpaceX capabilities extend to strategic services such as crewed space flights. Moreover, SpaceX is making tremendous progress on its newest rocket, Starship, which is the largest, most powerful rocket ever flown. This next-generation vehicle represents a significant leap forward in reusability and space exploration capabilities. We value SpaceX using prices of recent financing transactions.

Shopify Inc. is a cloud-based software provider for multi-channel commerce. Shares rose 33.0% in the fourth quarter, finishing 2024 up 36.8% on strong financial results, including year-over-year revenue growth of 26% thanks to continued market share gains with gross merchandise value growth of 24%. Shopify reported continued success in its original online commerce segment while also expanding into offline, international, and business-to-business (B2B), which grew 27%, 30%, and 145%, respectively. Operating margins of 18% came in 240bps above expectations. While the company again guided for an accelerated pace of reinvestments into the business, which will limit short-term margin expansion, we believe this is the correct long-term strategy, as Shopify is taking advantage of its continuously improving product set and maturing go-to-market, in order to further expand its addressable market, targeting international merchants, offline and B2B retailers and going up market. We remain shareholders due to Shopify’s strong competitive positioning, innovative culture, and long runway for growth, as it still holds less than a 2% share of the global commerce market.

Cloudflare, Inc. offers enhanced security and performance for websites, apps, and software as a service. Shares increased 33.1% during the quarter and finished 2024 up 29.9% on solid quarterly results with 28% year-on-year revenue growth and 14.8% non-GAAP operating margins, which increased 210bps year-on-year. A double-digit year-on-year increase in sales productivity has started to benefit EMEA and APAC growth rates, although North American growth, where sales headcount cuts were deeper, was still softer. Large and total customer additions were robust and the remaining performance obligations were well ahead of expectations up 39%. In addition, the company announced the hiring of CJ Desai, a well-regarded executive who helped build ServiceNow into one of the best software businesses of all time, as President of Product & Engineering. We retain conviction in Cloudflare given its visionary management team, disruptive business model, and stacking S curves or markets that it can address with its platform as it helps companies modernize their networking infrastructure.

Top Detractors from Performance

Table III.

Top detractors from performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap ($ billions) Contribution to Return (%) MercadoLibre, Inc. 86.2 -1.41 ASML Holding N.V. 280.9 -0.61 Coupang, Inc. 39.5 -0.53 Bajaj Finance Limited 49.3 -0.49 GM Cruise Holdings LLC 1.1 -0.46 Click to enlarge

MercadoLibre, Inc. is the leading e-commerce marketplace across Latin America. Shares of MercadoLibre declined 17.3% in the quarter (although finished the year up 8.0%) as the company reported weaker-than-expected operating margins, leading to a reduction in near-term earnings expectations. The margin contraction was driven by growth in the credit portfolio (with loan loss provisions accounted ahead of revenue recognition), temporary accounting changes, accruals for long-term incentive plans and investments to expand the company’s distribution network. We see these as temporary and necessary to expand MercadoLibre’s competitive advantages relative to peers, supporting its growth runway. MercadoLibre is investing in the business, which sacrifices near-term profitability but is the correct strategic decision, in our view. Apart from the margin miss, financial results were strong, with 35% year-on-year revenue growth (+103% in constant currency), 28% growth in items sold and 34% growth in total payments volume (+73% in constant currency). We retain conviction in MercadoLibre as an attractive long-term growth story tied to the secular growth of e-commerce and the penetration of financial services across Latin America.

ASML Holding N.V. is a Dutch company that designs and manufactures photolithography equipment for semiconductor manufacturing. While ASML is the leader across all types of lithography, most importantly, it is the only manufacturer of extreme ultra-violet lithography tools, which are critical for the manufacturing of leading-edge chips. Shares fell 15.6% during the fourth quarter (finishing the year down 6.6%) on reduced guidance for 2025 as well as growing investor concerns about the potential impact of U.S. government restrictions on Chinese demand and the possibility of peaking lithography intensity. Despite near-term noise, we believe that the growing demand for chips in general and AI chips in particular will continue to support long-term growth for the wafer fab equipment industry with ASML’s competitive positioning remaining unassailable. While lithography as a percentage of capital expenditure may decrease from current levels, the chip layer count requiring lithography will continue to increase, in our view, as chips continue to become more complex. As a monopoly on critical lithography tools supporting an industry with growing demand fueled by the proliferation of AI, we see strong long-term upside for ASML.

Shares of Coupang, Inc., Korea’s largest e-commerce platform, corrected 10.6% in the fourth quarter (even though they finished 2024 up 35.5%). While the company delivered solid quarterly results with 27% year-on-year revenue growth with Farfetch and other initiative losses narrowing significantly, its product commerce EBITDA margin missed expectations due to a temporarily elevated spending on technology and automation. Sluggish domestic consumption in Korea, with the e-commerce market experiencing flattish to negative growth, and political uncertainty stemming from President Yoon’s declaration of martial law and subsequent impeachment, further weighed on the stock. Despite these short-term challenges, we maintain a positive outlook on Coupang’s long-term market share expansion and margin growth trajectory, and view Coupang as one of the most competitively advantaged e-commerce businesses globally, with significant runway for both revenue and earnings growth.

Portfolio Structure

The portfolio is constructed on a bottom-up basis with the quality of ideas and conviction level having the most significant roles in determining the size of each individual investment. Sector and country weights are an outcome of the stock selection process and are not meant to indicate a positive or a negative “view.”

As of December 31, 2024, the top 10 positions represented 61.2% of the Fund’s net assets, and the top 20 represented 85.6% (this compares to 60.2% and 87.7% at the end of 2023, respectively). We ended 2024 with 38 investments compared to 34 at the end of 2023. Our investments in the IT, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Financials, and Health Care sectors, as classified by GICS, represented 99.4% of the Fund’s net assets.

Investments in non-U.S. companies represented 53.4% of net assets, and our holdings in emerging markets and other non-developed countries (Argentina) totaled 25.3%.

The Fund’s active share was 92.1% (and averaged 94.7% over the last 3 years) and its turnover was 8.3% in 2024, roughly in-line with the Fund’s average turnover of 7.3% and 10.9% over the last 3 and 5 years, respectively.

Table IV.

Top 10 holdings as of December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap ($ billions) Quarter End Investment Value ($ millions) Percent of Net Assets (%) Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 349.1 60.6 10.3 Shopify Inc. 137.6 55.9 9.5 NVIDIA Corporation 3,288.8 48.6 8.2 MercadoLibre, Inc. 86.2 39.8 6.8 Cloudflare, Inc. 37.1 37.2 6.3 Coupang, Inc. 39.5 27.8 4.7 argenx SE 37.1 27.6 4.7 Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) 48.5 22.8 3.9 Zomato Limited 31.3 21.4 3.6 Wix.com Ltd. 11.8 19.0 3.2 Click to enlarge

Table V. Percentage of securities by country as of December 31, 2024

Percent of Net Assets (%) United States 46.1 Netherlands 9.7 Canada 9.5 Argentina 9.0 India 6.4 Israel 5.0 Korea 4.7 United Kingdom 2.6 Poland 2.1 Spain 1.4 Brazil 1.3 Taiwan 1.1 China 0.7 Click to enlarge

Recent Activity

During the fourth quarter, we participated in the IPO of the software provider, ServiceTitan. We also added to two existing positions – the auto- focused fabless semiconductor company, indie Semiconductor (INDI), as well as Tesla.

Table VI.

Top net purchases for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap ($ billions) Net Amount Purchased ($ millions) ServiceTitan, Inc. 9.1 1.8 indie Semiconductor, Inc. 0.8 1.5 Tesla, Inc. 1,296.4 0.7 Click to enlarge

During the fourth quarter, we participated in the IPO of ServiceTitan, Inc., a leading business management software platform for the trades (e.g., plumbers, HVAC technicians). The platform serves as a system of record offering clients nearly everything they need to run their business including customer relationship management, field service management, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and fintech.

ServiceTitan operates in a large and under-digitized market. In the U.S. & Canada alone, the trades represent a $1.5 trillion annual industry and ServiceTitan’s current solutions can address around $650 billion of that spend. With total spending on its platform annualizing at just over $60 billion, ServiceTitan has a long runway for growth. We also like the industry’s resilience given that roughly 75% of U.S. residential trades jobs are non-discretionary in nature. Relative to the competition, ServiceTitan has several notable advantages including: 1) they are by far the leading end-to-end software platform built specifically for the trades, providing a strong ROI to clients (resulting in a 95% plus gross revenue retention) and would be very hard to catch at this point given that they can virtually be a one-stop-shop for all of a trades business’ technology needs; 2) having a first mover advantage that allowed the company to build broad-based customer trust over time, becoming a standard across a growing number of trades and a competitive disadvantage to not use; and 3) the company’s scale provides a big data advantage as ServiceTitan can use their industry-leading data to make continuous improvements to their product offerings and connect previously disparate processes for customers, driving further ROI for customers. By offering a unified cloud-based platform specifically built for the trades, ServiceTitan is an important driver of digitization for trades businesses and is helping their customers modernize away from disjointed and on-premises legacy solutions. We believe that ServiceTitan is a high-quality business that will enjoy a long growth runway as it solves more problems for its customers and addresses larger parts of the market over time.

We also took advantage of the volatility in the shares of the automotive-focused fabless semiconductor company indie Semiconductor, Inc., to add to our position. We continue to believe the risk/reward for long-term investors is attractive as the company is temporarily impacted by the cyclical downturn in automative. While the industry is in a downturn, indie continues winning new business, adding to its backlog, which has now surpassed $7 billion. This compared to annualized revenues of just over $200 million, creating a favorable outlook with a long runway for growth.

We added to our Tesla, Inc. position during the quarter. We believe that the company’s progress in robotics (both in autonomous driving as well as in humanoids), creates significant opportunities for the business model to inflect positively. While Tesla’s automotive gross profits were under pressure in the short term, overall gross profits grew, enabling the company to continue reinvesting significant amounts in its future endeavors, including energy solutions, autonomous driving, AI, and humanoids. We believe that the majority of Tesla’s intrinsic value would be driven over time by its other offerings outside of selling vehicles and have therefore added to our position.

Table VII.

Top net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Quarter End Market Cap ($ billions) Net Amount Sold ($ millions) Shopify Inc. 137.6 8.5 Coupang, Inc. 39.5 8.0 NVIDIA Corporation 3,288.8 7.6 MercadoLibre, Inc. 86.2 5.9 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) 84.3 2.2 Click to enlarge

Outlook

After a decade of a very favorable investing environment spurred by globalization and record low interest rates, the last few years have proven to be a challenge for global investors. A spike in inflation, partly caused by the COVID pandemic, triggered an unprecedented tightening cycle by the global monetary authorities which prompted a significant drawdown for equity markets worldwide in 2022. Once the tightening cycle ended, the markets stabilized and began to recover, despite increased geopolitical tensions and wars in Europe and the Middle East, the MSCI ACWI Index gained 43.6% over the last two years. While impressive on the surface, the gains were driven by a narrow group of U.S. companies with giant market capitalizations leaving most international and non-giant-cap stocks still in correction territory. The Fund struggled for most of that period, as being in the wrong neighborhoods and not being in those few narrow stocks that drove the Index’s returns proved to be a significant headwind. Still, it returned 58.7% over the last two years, though it did not feel like it, outperforming the benchmark by 15.2%. As we begin 2025, deglobalization is expected to accelerate. The incoming Trump administration is vocal about using tariffs as a preferred tool to exert leverage on its trading partners. But tariffs are barriers to trade with the effect of localizing supply chains. Deglobalization will likely make it more expensive to make things, which is inflationary in nature, and the last mile in getting inflation down to the stated desired level has already proven to be harder than expected.

Even so, we are excited about what is to come!

No, we are not talking about further interest rate cuts, deregulation, improved efficiency and productivity, increased M&A activity, and a more benign geopolitical background – things that are reasonably likely to happen that could provide a nice tailwind for the market and our stocks. No one gifted us a crystal ball this holiday season and even if we had one, we would not know how to use it. We do not know what is priced in or how the market would react to the events in the short term as they unfold.

We are in the early stages of one of the biggest disruptive changes we have witnessed in our careers and perhaps in all human history. Invoking pattern recognition once again, this reminds us of the early 90’s with the internet. Jeff Bezos, whose company was arguably at the epicenter of that transformation, recently remarked that “This is most like electricity. There was electricity, then compute, and now AI. These horizontal layers, they go everywhere. I guarantee there is not a single application that you can think of, that is not going to be made better by AI5.” Elon Musk, no stranger to disruptive change himself, recently said that “Probability that AI exceeds the intelligence of all humans combined by 2030 is about 100%.”6 Tobi Lutke, the CEO and Founder of Shopify said in a recent podcast that even if AI development completely stopped today “there’s probably $10 trillion of value for industry that can be pulled out of just that over the next ten years.”7 Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s Co-Founder and CEO, commented during his 2025 CES keynote8 that “AI agents will drive a multi-trillion dollar industry and transform how people work.”

We believe that AI model intelligence, or how capable these models are, is improving rapidly. Scaling laws suggest that as models get bigger and are trained on more data, they become smarter. However, we now have additional ways to enhance model intelligence beyond just increasing model and data size during pre-training. Even if scaling laws slow down (which has not happened yet), we now have more vectors to progress:

Multiple modalities : Training models on text, images, videos, and audio.

: Training models on text, images, videos, and audio. Synthetic data : Using AI-generated and simulated data to improve training and fine-tuning.

: Using AI-generated and simulated data to improve training and fine-tuning. Post-training techniques : For example, Reinforcement Learning (RL) methods like Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO), RLHF (RL with Human Feedback) or RLAIF (RL with AI Feedback).

: For example, Reinforcement Learning (RL) methods like Proximal Policy Optimization (PPO), RLHF (RL with Human Feedback) or RLAIF (RL with AI Feedback). Inference-time scaling: Models that are capable of thinking through multiple steps (or chain of thought) before answering, like OpenAI’s new reasoning models (o1 and o3). These models have shown great improvement in advanced benchmarks, with frontier math scores rising from 2% (o1) to 25% (o3), and general intelligence scores improving from 25-30% to 75-88%9.

In robotics, we are also seeing promising progress even though it is still early – with Waymo reaching an incredible 22% market share in San Francisco, same as Lyft10 and Tesla showing Optimus robots in the wild at its “We Robot” event. Very exciting, indeed!

We own a portfolio of great businesses that should benefit from these disruptive changes over time – from NVIDIA at the epicenter of the AI paradigm shift, to the e-commerce platforms such as Shopify that can utilize AI to help its merchants run their businesses better, to infrastructure software platforms like Datadog or Cloudflare, that use AI on their proprietary data to dramatically improve their offerings for customers.

After the weighted average multiple of the Fund11 declined by 57% in 2022, and recovered 16% in 2023, it declined again in 2024, by 1.5%. Overall, in the last two years, while the multiple recovered approximately 14%, the Fund gained almost 59%, suggesting that approximately three quarters of the recovery has been driven by growth in fundamentals rather than multiple expansion. We expect that to continue to be the case over the long term, and the longer the time horizon, the more important growth in fundamentals will be to the performance of the Fund.

Every day we live and invest in an uncertain world. Well-known conditions and widely anticipated events, such as Federal Reserve rate changes, ongoing trade disputes, government shutdowns, and the unpredictable behavior of important politicians the world over, are shrugged off by the financial markets one day and seem to drive them up or down the next. We often find it difficult to know why market participants do what they do over the short term. The constant challenges we face are real and serious, with clearly uncertain outcomes. History would suggest that most will prove passing or manageable. The business of capital allocation (or investing) is the business of taking risk, managing the uncertainty, and taking advantage of the long-term opportunities that those risks and uncertainties create.

We are optimistic about the long-term prospects of the companies in which we are invested and continue to search for new ideas and investment opportunities while remaining patient and investing only when we believe the target companies are trading at attractive prices relative to their intrinsic values.

Sincerely,

Alex Umansky, Portfolio Manager

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Adviser waives and/or reimburses or may waive or reimburse certain Funds expenses pursuant to a contract expiring on August 29, 2035, unless renewed for another 11-year term and the Funds' transfer agency expenses may be reduced by expense offsets from an unaffiliated transfer agent, without which performance would have been lower. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For performance information current to the most recent month end, visit BaronCapitalGroup.com or call 1-800-99-BARON. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds’ distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting BaronCapitalGroup.com. Please read them carefully before investing. Risks: All investments are subject to risk and may lose value. 2We calculate the change in P/E multiple (based on FactSet consensus expectations for EPS for the next 12 months) for each holding as long as the starting P/E is below 100x (and positive). Otherwise, we use an EV/Revenues multiple. For GDS we use an EV/EBITDA multiple. We then use the ending weights of each position in the Fund to calculate the weighted average change in the Fund’s multiple (and exclude our private holdings).3Excluding SpaceX, would reduce those to approximately 4% and 23%, respectively.4We calculate the change in FactSet consensus expectations for 2025 estimated revenues, operating income, and operating margins for our holdings and calculated the weighted average using end of the year weights. We use Gross Profit for Block (since revenues include the volatile impact of crypto prices).5Jeff Bezos Nails the AI Story6https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1871083864111919134?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1871083864111919134%7Ctwgr%5E495a1e 92e9aa11543a659ec927de237b53e1c346%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgagadget.com%2Fen%2F555224-ilon-musk-predicted-when-artificial intelligence-will-surpass-the-intelligence-of-all-of-humanity%2F7Building Islands of Innovation - Colossus8NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Keynote at CES 2025 9OpenAI o3 Breakthrough High Score on ARC-AGI-Pub10https://x.com/aleximm/status/186725747367108235611Calculated based on year-end weights and using either an EV/Revenue multiple or a P/E multiple based on FactSet consensus estimates for the next 12 months. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds’ distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting BaronCapitalGroup.com. Please read them carefully before investing. Risks: Growth stocks can react differently to issuer, political, market and economic developments than the market as a whole. Non-U.S. investments may involve additional risks to those inherent in U.S. investments, including exchange-rate fluctuations, political or economic instability, the imposition of exchange controls, expropriation, limited disclosure and illiquid markets, resulting in greater share price volatility. Securities of small and medium-sized companies may be thinly traded and more difficult to sell. The Fund may not achieve its objectives. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The discussions of the companies herein are not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this report reflect those of the respective portfolio managers only through the end of the period stated in this report. The portfolio manager’s views are not intended as recommendations or investment advice to any person reading this report and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them. This report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Baron Global Advantage Fund by anyone in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful under the laws of that jurisdiction to make such offer or solicitation. Active Share a term used to describe the share of a portfolio’s holdings that differ from that portfolio’s benchmark index. It is calculated by comparing the weight of each holding in the Fund to that holding’s weight in the benchmark. Positions with either a positive or negative weighting versus the benchmark have Active Share. An Active Share of 100% implies zero overlap with the benchmark. EPS Growth Rate (3-5-year forecast) indicates the long term forecasted EPS growth of the companies in the portfolio, calculated using the weighted average of the available 3-to-5 year forecasted growth rates for each of the stocks in the portfolio provided by FactSet Estimates. The EPS Growth rate does not forecast the Fund’s performance. Enterprise Value (EV) is a measure of a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization. EV includes in its calculation the market capitalization of a company but also short-term and long-term debt as well as any cash on the company’s balance sheet. Price/Earnings Ratio or P/E (next 12-months): is a valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its mean forecasted 4 quarter sum earnings per share over the next twelve months. If a company’s EPS estimate is negative, it is excluded from the portfolio-level calculation. BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA). Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.