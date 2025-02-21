AppLovin Stock: Let It Drop Further Before Stepping In

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • AppLovin stock dropped by about 9% yesterday - the main thing driving the dip seems to be the recent research report by a short-seller.
  • The firm's Q4 FY2024 results showed a 44% YoY sales increase and a 253% YoY rise in adjusted EPS, boosting the stock by 28%.
  • AppLovin is divesting its Apps business to focus on high-margin advertising, aiming for a 78-79% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY2025.
  • Despite strong growth prospects, APP stock's current valuation appears too high; a 20% price correction would make it a more attractive buy.
  • I maintain a "Hold" rating on APP, awaiting a deeper pullback for a potential upgrade to "Buy" based on future EV/EBITDA ratios.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Image of people walking in a high-speed data space using AI

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I first wrote about AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) in mid-October 2024 with a "Hold" rating, which I then confirmed in early January 2025, assuming that 2025 should be

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.12K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News