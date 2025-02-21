AXT, Inc. (AXTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Green - IR

Morris Young - CEO

Gary Fischer - CFO

Tim Bettles - VP, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Charles Shi - Needham

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AXT's Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Conference Call. Leading the call today is Dr. Morris Young, Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Fischer, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Tim Bettles, Vice President of Business Development, will be participating in the Q&A portion of the call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Leslie Green, Investor Relations for AXT. You may begin.

Leslie Green

Thank you, Prilla, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, including comments made in response to your questions, we will provide projections or make other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the future financial performance of the company, market conditions and trends, emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates, our product mix, global economic and political conditions, including trade tariffs and import and export restrictions, our ability to increase orders in succeeding quarters, to control costs and expenses, to improve manufacturing yields and efficiencies, or to utilize our manufacturing capacity. We wish to caution you that such statements deal with future events, are based on management's current expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially.

In addition to the matters just listed, these uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the financial performance