Darling Ingredients (DAR) is one of the most compelling stocks in the circular economy sector. The US company processes animal by-products and other types of food waste, using them to produce biofuels through the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) JV
Darling Ingredients: Benefiting From Protectionist Policies And Biofuel Incentives
Summary
- Darling Ingredients is a compelling stock in the circular economy, processing animal by-products and food waste into biofuels and natural ingredients for various markets.
- Despite FY24 challenges, new regulations and a protectionist energy policy are expected to boost growth and competitiveness starting FY '25.
- Management's focus on debt reduction aligns with high-interest rates, enhancing operational flexibility and potential for future investments and shareholder returns.
- A DCF analysis indicates a potential upside of over 30%, leading to a "buy" rating for Darling Ingredients.
