Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Oliver Mitchell as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: An Enticing Moat-Rich Stock Market Operator To Own For Life
Summary
- TASE is an undervalued, monopolistic stock exchange with a strong moat, offering long-term value creation through consistent free cash flow growth, with minimal risks attached.
- Revenue is primarily subscription-based, ensuring recurring income and scalability, with consistent revenue/margin expansion.
- Management is effective and aligned with shareholder interests, prioritising low debt levels and focusing on reinvestments (and occasional stock repurchases).
- Despite potential risks like IPO slowdowns and regulatory changes, TASE's intrinsic value and relative undervaluation present a compelling investment opportunity. The moat affords them an excess margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.