Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: An Enticing Moat-Rich Stock Market Operator To Own For Life

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Oliver Mitchell as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

I'm a 19 year old student studying in London. My attention is very much with value investing, which has been the case for a good five years now. I started off with classical value, which I will write about here, as well as deep value/special situations plays. What I write about depends on what opportunities I stumble across. I am one of the 500 member of the Value Investors Club, AKA VIC, where I also publish analysis. I currently run an investment research site, which is fairly new still, at about two months. As you can imagine, that takes up a great deal of my time.My typical investment combines the best of both worlds, allowing me to avoid the typical trade-offs between the two, which I will continue developing. I feel like all analysis should be published. If you have an idea good enough, someone, somewhere, will want to read it. Being a student, my professional experience is limited. One day, I intend to run a value fund with a holding company structure

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.