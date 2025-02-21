It's been a great year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shareholders, as shares extended their previous rally by an additional 49.18%. The stock price has come a long way, and investors who went against the grain in November of 2022 when
Meta Platforms: The Recent Breakout From $600 To $700 Is Just The Beginning
Summary
- Meta Platforms shares have surged 49.18% this year, with a 675% increase since November 2022, driven by advancements in AI and strong financials.
- Meta's robust balance sheet, with $77.82 billion in cash and $62.36 billion in net income, supports its aggressive CapEx and AI investments.
- Risks include negative publicity, cyberattacks, and competition from Amazon and Netflix, but Meta's focus on AI and wearables offers significant growth potential.
- Trading at 27.55 times 2025 earnings, Meta is undervalued compared to peers, with expected EPS growth of 33.28% through 2027, targeting $1,000 per share.
