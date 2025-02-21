sitox

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) skyrocketed in late trading on Thursday after the company announced an acquisition of Alani Nutrition LLC for $1.8 billion.

Alani Nu was founded in 2018 and is a female-focused brand that offers functional beverages and wellness products targeting Gen Z and millennial consumers.

John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting the respect for Alani Nu's strong community of supporters and authentic brand partnerships.

Financially, the acquisition is expected to enhance Celsius' (NASDAQ:CELH) topline growth and also be cash EPS accretive in the first year of ownership. Notably, the company anticipates achieving $50 million in run-rate cost synergies over two years post-close.

The energy drink deal has implications for PepsiCo (PEP), as a holder of a large stake in Celsius (CELH), as well as rivals Coca-Cola (KO), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Zevia (ZVIA), and Monster Beverage (MNST), all competing for beverage market share.

Celsius (CELH) is up 35% in premarket action.

A high-level Japanese group, including former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is proposing that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) invest in Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) following the fallout of merger talks with Honda (HMC).

According to a Financial Times report that cites people with direct knowledge of the matter, this initiative, led by ex-Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) board member Hiro Mizuno, aims to position Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a strategic investor, particularly interested in acquiring Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) manufacturing plants in the U.S.

Merger talks with Honda (HMC) were terminated last week, which has likely intensified Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) search for strategic alliances to bolster operations in the face of ongoing financial challenges.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) stock jumped ~10% on the Japanese stock exchange after the news.

Separately, Moody's has downgraded Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) rating to junk, saying the decision "reflects Nissan's weak profitability driven by slowing demand for its aging model portfolio".

"Even if the company successfully executes its restructuring plan with cost reductions and new model releases, we do not expect free cash flow to turn positive until fiscal 2026 at the earliest," Moody's added.

YouTube (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is planning to introduce a new, lower-priced version of its paid video service.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the service will target viewers who primarily want to watch programs other than music videos.

The “premium lite” YouTube plan will be announced soon in the U.S., Australia, Germany, and Thailand, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The Verge previously reported that the premium lite plan was being tested in overseas markets for months. The plan is now expected to officially roll out more broadly, including in the U.S. for the first time.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.8% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.2% at $98,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.1% and the DAX is flat.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Block (NYSE:XYZ) shares tumbled nearly 7% after missing Q4 earnings estimates and issuing a disappointing outlook for Q1 and FY2025.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:00 am Existing Home Sales

10:00 am Quarterly Services Survey

11:30 am San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will give opening remarks before the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

11:30 am Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on "Central Bank Communication" before the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

