Allspring International Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The Allspring International Equity Fund underperformed the benchmark MSCI EAFE Index (Net) for the quarter.
  • Stock selection in health care and financials, underweighting in banks, and exposures in France and the U.K. detracted from performance.
  • Stock selection within the communication services and energy sectors as well as exposures in Germany and stock selection in Japan contributed to performance.

Chess with graphic icon. Intelligence business marketing and management strategy planning with information analysis. Success idea of leadership and team. Leader and teamwork brainstorming concept.

Kriangsak Koopattanakij

Market review

In the fourth quarter, global developed market equities, as measured by the MSCI World Index (Net), returned -0.16%. Developed international markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index (Net), returned -8.11%, with performance negatively correlated with the rising U.S. dollar (

This article was written by

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
Allspring is welcoming a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted expertise propelling us forward, we’re a company staying true to our core investment roots while reinventing ourselves to offer today’s investors a fresh perspective. Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to elevate investing to be worth more. Allspring Global Investments(TM) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

Recommended For You

About WFEAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on WFEAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WFEAX
--
WFEDX
--
WFEFX
--
WFENX
--
WFEHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News