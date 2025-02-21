Allspring Large Cap Core Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The Allspring Large Cap Core Fund generated a total return of 5.04% for the quarter. The benchmark S&P 500 Index returned 2.41%.
  • For the three-month period, industrials, financials, and health care contributed to relative performance.
  • Consumer discretionary and energy detracted from relative performance.

Cloud Security: Innovation, Protection, Data Integrity Concept. Hands of Businessman Holding Light Bulb and Cloud Security Icon with Data Network Digital Technology. Safeguarding Confidentiality, Ensuring Resilience.

Sumedha Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Market review

The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) gained 2.41% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Led once again by mega-cap, technology-focused companies, U.S. equities moved higher over the removal of the U.S. election uncertainty, solid economic growth, lower

This article was written by

Allspring Global Investments
10 Followers
Allspring is welcoming a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted expertise propelling us forward, we’re a company staying true to our core investment roots while reinventing ourselves to offer today’s investors a fresh perspective. Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to elevate investing to be worth more. Allspring Global Investments(TM) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

Recommended For You

About EGOAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EGOAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EGOAX
--
EGOCX
--
EGOIX
--
WFLLX
--
EGORX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News