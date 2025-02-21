Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reported Q4 earnings Thursday before the bell, and the stock shot down as much as 7% since the market opened, dropping by nearly 9%. In my last note on
Tripadvisor: Don't Be Tempted - Maintaining Sell
Summary
- Tripadvisor reported positive earnings results for Q4, beating on EPS and revenue, but guiding for flat to declining revenue in Q1 of 2025.
- Viator segment is the growth engine for Tripadvisor, and TheFork is on its way up, but Brand Tripadvisor revenue has been sliding and is expected to continue to do so.
- Management's guidance for stabilizing Brand Tripadvisor by 2025 and returning to profitability by 2026 is too long-term to excite investors now.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Tripadvisor and why I don’t expect a near-term upside on the stock.
