Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 20, 2025

Company Participants

Jay Pfeiffer - Investor Relations

John Saunders - Chief Executive Officer

Leann Saunders - President

Dannette Henning - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, and welcome to the Where Food Comes From 2024 Year-End Earnings Call.

Joining me on the call today are CEO, John Saunders; President, Leann Saunders; and Chief Financial Officer, Dannette Henning.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk.

John Saunders

Good morning, and thanks for joining the call today. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was basically flat at $6.7 million year-over-year. Verification and certification services revenue was down slightly at $5.4 million versus $5.5 million. Product revenue increased 6% to $922,000 from $871,000, and professional services revenue was $360,000 versus $391,000.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter declined 7% to $2.8 million from $3 million. SG&A expense decreased slightly to $2 million from $2.1 million. Net income increased to $961,000 or $0.18 per diluted share from $776,000 or $0.14 per diluted share. In addition to an $80,000 or 47% increase