VanEck Mid-February 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck

  • The U.S. government is pivoting toward a more pro-crypto stance, with new legislative efforts, SEC regulatory shifts, and Bitcoin reserve discussions at the White House reinforcing Bitcoin’s legitimacy.
  • State legislators are rapidly proposing strategic Bitcoin reserves, positioning themselves ahead of federal discussions on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
  • The 13 miners we cover are on track for a 42% CAGR in energized capacity, with increasing commitments to AI/HPC expansion. As AI energy demand surges, large-scale miners are positioning themselves as emerging AI/HPC infrastructure providers.

Bitcoin policy momentum builds as Washington reverses course. States push for BTC reserves, and miners accelerate AI/HPC expansion. We break down key market, on-chain, and macro trends.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to bitcoin.

Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

